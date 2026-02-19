News
Anime Central 2026 Hosts Yuki Kajiura, FictionJunction
posted on by Anita Tai
Illinois-based convention Anime Central (ACen) announced on Monday it will host Yuki Kajiura and FictionJunction as Guests of Honor at this year's event. The musicians will also host a live concert on May 16 for all con attendees.
Kajiura is a prolific composer known for scoring multiple anime series including Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Fate/Zero, Puella Magi Madoka Magica, and many others.
FictionJunction is Kajiura's personal music project. At ACen she will feature Joelle, KAORI, LINO LEIA, and YURIKO KAIDA as the main vocalists of the group.
Joelle provided the theme song for the PS2 game Gundam G-SAVIOUR, and provided insert songs for Final Fantasy XIII-2 and God Eater 3. She has also performed with Sound Horizon/Linked Horizon.
Kaori Oda, who goes by the stage name KAORI, is a member of Sound Horizon. She has performed music for various anime including Norn9, Tenchi Muyo! Ryo Ohki, and other titles. She also wrote and performed songs for various Otomate visual novels.
Kaida has written music for various anime and games including Ojamajo Doremi and THE IDOLM@STER series.
The convention will take place at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center and Hyatt Regency O'Hare in Rosemont, IL on May 15-17. The event will also host directors Keisuke Shinohara, Ayumi Moriyama, Yūsuke Yamamoto, and Takushi Koide.
Source: Press release