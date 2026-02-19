Anime Central 2026 Hosts Yuki Kajiura, FictionJunction

ACen runs from May 15-17 in Illinois

Illinois-based convention Anime Central (ACen) announced on Monday it will host Yuki Kajiura and FictionJunction as Guests of Honor at this year's event. The musicians will also host a live concert on May 16 for all con attendees.

Kajiura is a prolific composer known for scoring multiple anime series including Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba , Fate/Zero , Puella Magi Madoka Magica , and many others.

FictionJunction is Kajiura's personal music project. At ACen she will feature Joelle, KAORI, LINO LEIA , and YURIKO KAIDA as the main vocalists of the group.

Joelle provided the theme song for the PS2 game Gundam G-SAVIOUR , and provided insert songs for Final Fantasy XIII-2 and God Eater 3 . She has also performed with Sound Horizon / Linked Horizon .

Kaori Oda , who goes by the stage name KAORI, is a member of Sound Horizon . She has performed music for various anime including Norn9 , Tenchi Muyo! Ryo Ohki , and other titles. She also wrote and performed songs for various Otomate visual novels.

Kaida has written music for various anime and games including Ojamajo Doremi and THE IDOLM@STER series.

The convention will take place at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center and Hyatt Regency O'Hare in Rosemont, IL on May 15-17. The event will also host directors Keisuke Shinohara , Ayumi Moriyama , Yūsuke Yamamoto , and Takushi Koide .

