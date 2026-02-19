The Villager of Level 999 TV Anime's 1st Trailer Reveals More Cast, July Debut

The staff for the television anime of Koneko Hoshitsuki 's The Villager of Level 999 ( Level 999 no Murabito ) light novel series revealed on Thursday the anime's second teaser visual, additional cast, first promotional video, and July debut on TV Tokyo , BS Fuji and other channels.

The newly announced cast members are:

Hiroya Egashira as Takako

Nobunaga Shimazaki as Rex

Manaka Iwami as Krull

Aoi Koga as Tina

Lynn as Paruna

The anime will staras Koji Kagami andas Alice.

Yoshinobu Kasai ( 180-Byō de Kimi no Mimi o Shiawase ni Dekiru ka? , Aru Asa Dummy Head Mike ni Natteita Ore-kun no Jinsei ) is directing the anime at Brains Base . Shinzō Fujita ( The World Is Still Beautiful , To Your Eternity ) is in charge of series composition. Kentarō Matsumoto ( D-Frag! , Grimms Notes the Animation , In/Spectre ) is designing the characters. Hiroshi Nakamura is composing the music.

The story is set in a world of swords and sorcery called Earthqualia, where everyone is born with a designated "class" or role. The story centers on Koji Kagami, born into the weakest "villager" class, but is level 999 despite that. Koji has a chance meeting with Alice, the daughter of the demon lord, and together, they seek to find a way for humans and demons to co-exist.

Hoshitsuki serialized the original story in the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website from July to December 2018, along with a side story in 2019. Kadokawa published the first print volume of the story with illustrations by fuumi in May 2016. The eighth and final novel volume shipped in January 2019.

Kenichi Iwamoto launched a manga adaptation of the novels in Kadokawa 's Comp Ace magazine in May 2017. Kadokawa will publish the manga's 20th compiled book volume on February 25.

