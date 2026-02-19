News
20th Seiyū Awards Announces Special Award Winners
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The organizers of the 20th Annual Seiyū Awards announced in advance the winners of the special awards on Tuesday.
Merit AwardsAward for the seiyū who have contributed to many genres, including foreign works, over the years
Keiko Yokozawa
【第二十回声優アワード先行発表！】— 声優アワード実行委員会 (@seiyuawards) February 17, 2026
功労賞
長年に渡り外画も含め多くのジャンルに貢献された声優
■田原 アルノ
所属：ムーブマン
■よこざわ けい子
所属：ゆーりんプロ
#声優アワード https://t.co/OXekRBG9B0 pic.twitter.com/KSeW2vfo3H
Synergy AwardAward for works that best show the talent of voice actors
【第二十回声優アワード先行発表！】— 声優アワード実行委員会 (@seiyuawards) February 17, 2026
シナジー賞
作品として声優の魅力を最大限に発揮された作品
■「アイドルマスター」シリーズ
THE IDOLM@STER™& ©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.#声優アワードhttps://t.co/37uEJVk7eQ pic.twitter.com/Vp6KA6Fcet
Kei Tomiyama/Kazue Takahashi AwardsAward for the seiyū who has been active in every field including acting
Rei Sakuma
【第二十回声優アワード先行発表！】— 声優アワード実行委員会 (@seiyuawards) February 17, 2026
富山敬・高橋和枝賞
作品の出演を含め各方面で活躍された声優
■神尾 晋一郎
所属：81プロデュース
■佐久間 レイ
所属：おおきな（株）#声優アワードhttps://t.co/37uEJVkF4o pic.twitter.com/5KRfUPyV7A
Special AwardVoice actors, works, or activities that deserve special recognition
【第二十回声優アワード先行発表！】— 声優アワード実行委員会 (@seiyuawards) February 17, 2026
特別賞
どの賞にも当てはまらないが、表彰すべき特別な活動をされた声優・作品・活動等
■水野 なみ
所属：リマックス#声優アワードhttps://t.co/37uEJVkF4o pic.twitter.com/XJs1qMrZgF
Starting in 2017, the Special Merit Award, which honors deceased voice actors and actresses who have contributed to many genres, was replaced with an honoring of all voice actors and actresses who died in the previous year.
Beginning in 2019, the awards introduced four new categories, which include "Foreign Movie/Series Award," "Game Award," "Influencer Award," and "MVS (Most Valuable Seiyū)."
Sources: Press release, Seiyū Awards X/Twitter account