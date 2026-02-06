×
Daikenja Riddle no Jikan Gyakkо̄ Manga Gets Light Anime

posted on by Alex Mateo
Junya Enoki, Azusa Tadokoro star in anime debuting on April 1

Author Necoco and artist Hajime Nikata's Daikenja Riddle no Jikan Gyakkо̄ (The Great Sage Riddle's Time Reversal) is getting a light anime adaptation. The anime will debut on Television Kanagawa on April 1 at 9:55 p.m. JST. The staff revealed the main cast and a visual:

Daikenja Riddle no Jikan Gyakkо̄
Image via press release
© STUDIO SEED／小学館

The series stars Junya Enoki as Riddle and Azusa Tadokoro as Norn.

The story follows Riddle, a young man who lost his companions to a mysterious group known as the "Box of Malice." On the brink of despair, after 1,000 years, Riddle eventually achieves the ability to reverse time. With a thousand years of knowledge and experience, the Great Sage Riddle journeys to the past.

Necoco and Nikata debuted the full-color manga on Seed Comics in November 2023. Shogakukan published the first compiled book volume in May 2024 and the fifth volume on November 4.

Sources: Press release, Comic Natalie

