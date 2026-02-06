News
Daikenja Riddle no Jikan Gyakkо̄ Manga Gets Light Anime
posted on by Alex Mateo
Author Necoco and artist Hajime Nikata's Daikenja Riddle no Jikan Gyakkо̄ (The Great Sage Riddle's Time Reversal) is getting a light anime adaptation. The anime will debut on Television Kanagawa on April 1 at 9:55 p.m. JST. The staff revealed the main cast and a visual:
The series stars Junya Enoki as Riddle and Azusa Tadokoro as Norn.
The story follows Riddle, a young man who lost his companions to a mysterious group known as the "Box of Malice." On the brink of despair, after 1,000 years, Riddle eventually achieves the ability to reverse time. With a thousand years of knowledge and experience, the Great Sage Riddle journeys to the past.
Necoco and Nikata debuted the full-color manga on Seed Comics in November 2023. Shogakukan published the first compiled book volume in May 2024 and the fifth volume on November 4.
