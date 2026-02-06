Starry Sky Game Franchise's 'Spring' Game, Fan Disc Get Switch Release in Japan on May 28

Port of PS Vita collection includes main Spring game, fan disc

Image via Starry Sky: Spring Memories game's website ©arithmetic / dramatic create

Starry Sky : Spring Memories

Dramatic Create /andannounced on Friday that thegame will launch for theSwitch in Japan on May 28.

The game is a port of the Starry Sky : Spring Stories PlayStation Vita game, which itself collects the Starry Sky ~in Spring~ game and Starry Sky ~After Spring~ fan disc. The PlayStation Vita version shipped in 2016.

The Starry Sky otome game and drama CD project revolves around 13 young men whose characters represent the attributes of the Zodiac signs (including the 13th sign Ophiuchus). The franchise launched in 2009. There are four main games and four fan disc games in the series named after the four seasons. Each game primarily focuses on three of the characters.

A 26-episode anime adaptation debuted in 2010 on Animate.tv . Haru Minagawa penned a manga adaptation, and Digital Manga Publishing licensed the manga in 2011. The franchise inspired stage plays in 2019 and 2020.

