Seattle Mariners Baseball Team Holds 2nd One Piece Night on March 31

Toei Animation announced on Wednesday that the legendary anime series One Piece is returning to T-Mobile Park in collaboration with the Seattle Mariners baseball team for One Piece Night on March 31. Attendees will receive a commemorative One Piece Seattle Mariners baseball jersey.

Courtesy of Toei Animation ©Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Toei Animation

Along with the jersey, ticket holders can also participate in a One Piece Card Game demo at Victory Hall. The demo will begin at 2:30 p.m. and run until 5:00 p.m.

The second One Piece Night will see the Seattle Mariners take on the New York Yankees in the second game in a three-game series.

The first Seattle Mariners One Piece Night ran on April 8, 2025. Ticket holders back then received a commemorative One Piece Seattle Mariners t-shirt. The Mariners faced the Huston Astros in the second game in a three-game series with the Mariners losing 1-2. (However, the Mariners did win the three-game series.)

Sources: Press release