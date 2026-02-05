Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Manga Gets New Spinoff Manga in March

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for Osamu Nishi 's Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun manga series announced on Wednesday that the franchise is receiving a new spinoff manga in Champion Buzz , a digital supplement to Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine, beginning on March 5. The spinoff follows the "Boku-Alliance" trio Iruma, Lied, and Purson as they dive into the gaming world. Konisuke ( Tenshi to Akuma Meshi ) is drawing the series. Nishi is credited for the original story concept, and Makai no Shuyaku wa Wareware da! artist Atsu Tsudanuma is credited with the story.

Image via Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun's X/Twitter © Akita Publishing

Image via Amazon ©hiroja, Osamu Nishi, Akita Shoten

NHK announced on Wednesday that hiroja 's spinoff Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun: IruMafia Edition ( Mairimashita! Iruma-kun if Episode of Mafia ) manga will receive a television anime adaptation which will premiere in January 2027.

The IruMafia Edition spinoff manga launched in Akita Shoten 's Bessatsu Shōnen Champion magazine in September 2023. The manga moved to Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine on December 11. Akita Shoten will publish the manga's seventh volume on February 6.

Nishi's Kalego spinoff manga Mairimashita! Iruma-kun : Kalego Gaiden (Kalego Side Story) ended in January 2024. The series launched in Weekly Shōnen Champion in December 2023.

Nishi had written a previous two-chapter Kalego Gaiden spinoff manga in 2020.

Atsu Tsudanuma 's spinoff series Makai no Shuyaku wa Wareware da! (The Protagonist of the Demon World is Us) spinoff series was canceled and its final chapter was published in March 2025. The series is connected to the main Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun series, and is also a collaborative series with the "◯◯ no Shuyaku wa Wareware da" YouTuber group. The manga launched in Weekly Shōnen Champion in January 2020 . Akita Shoten published the manga's 22nd and final volume in June 2025.

Nishi launched the Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun manga in Weekly Shōnen Champion in March 2017. The manga's first anime adaptation premiered in October 2019, and the second season premiered in April 2021, followed by the third season which debuted in October 2022. The fourth anime season will debut in April 2026.