'Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun' Kalego Spinoff Manga Launches in December

©Osamu Nishi, Akita Shoten

The 52nd issue of Akita Publishing 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine announced on Wednesday that Osamu Nishi is launching the Kalego spinoff manga of the Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun series in the first issue of 2024 on December 7. The spinoff will run for five chapters under the title Mairimashita! Iruma-kun : Kalego Gaiden (Kalego Side Story).

The story follows Kalego's time as a student at school. The magazine describes the story:

A young Kalego overhears a powerless Opera... which leads to his investigation of the demon school's public order of evil?

Nishi had written a previous two-chapter Kalego Gaiden spinoff manga in 2020. The Mairimashita! Iruma-kun if Episode of Mafia spinoff by hiromono launched in Akita Shoten 's Bessatsu Shōnen Champion magazine on September 12.

Nishi launched the Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun manga in Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine in March 2017.

The story of Mairimashita! Iruma-kun follows Iruma, a kind-hearted 14-year-old boy whose parents sell him to demons for their own selfish interests. However, the demon he is sold to has no grandson of his own, so he dotes on Iruma and sends him to demon school.

The manga inspired an anime adaptation, which premiered in October 2019 on NHK Educational , and had 23 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan under the title Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun , and also streamed an English dub.

The anime's second season premiered in April 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and debuted an English dub in June 2021.