'Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun' Gets Mafia, Kalego Spinoff Manga

Episode of Mafia debuts on September 12, new Kalego Gaiden launches in winter

The official Twitter account for Osamu Nishi 's Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun ( Mairimashita! Iruma-kun ) manga revealed on Sunday that the series is getting two spinoff manga. The first is titled ( Mairimashita! Iruma-kun if Episode of Mafia , with the "ma" in "mafia" being a pun for demon, much like in "Mairimashita"). hiromono will debut the manga in this year's October issue of Akita Shoten 's Bessatsu Shōnen Champion magazine on September 12. The second is a new Mairimashita! Iruma-kun Kalego Gaiden (Kalego Side Story) manga, and it is about Naberius Kalego. Nishi will launch the five-chapter manga in winter in Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine.

🎉2大スピンオフ始動のお知らせ🎉 9/12発売、別冊少年チャンピオン10月号にてhiro者先生による西修先生監修の『魔入りました！入間くんif Episode of 魔フィア』の連載開始！ さらに今冬『カルエゴ外伝』が週刊少年チャンピオンにて一挙５話連載予定！ お楽しみに！😈✨ #if魔フィア #カルエゴ外伝(@wc_mairuma)July 23

©Osamu Nishi, hiromono, Akita Shoten

Nishi previously drew pictures of a mafia alternate universe for the series in March 2022.

Nishi had written a previous two-chapter Kalego Gaiden spinoff manga in 2020.

©Osamu Nishi, Akita Shoten

Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun

Akita Shoten

Weekly Shōnen Champion

Nishi launched themanga in'smagazine in March 2017.

The story of Mairimashita! Iruma-kun follows Iruma, a kind-hearted 14-year-old boy whose parents sell him to demons for their own selfish interests. However, the demon he is sold to has no grandson of his own, so he dotes on Iruma and sends him to demon school.

The manga inspired an anime adaptation, which premiered in October 2019 on NHK Educational , and had 23 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan under the title Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun , and also streamed an English dub.

The anime's second season premiered in April 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and debuted an English dub in June 2021.

The anime's third season premiered in October 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and it also streamed an English dub .