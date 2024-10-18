Welcome to Demon School Iruma-kun Spinoff Series Canceled

Image via Amazon Japan

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for Osamu Nishi 's Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun series announced on Wednesday that Atsu Tsudanuma 's spinoff series Makai no Shuyaku wa Wareware da! (The Protagonist of the Demon World is Us) will end its serialization due to difficult circumstances relating to the reorganization of the "◯◯ no Shuyaku wa Wareware da" (We are the Main Characters of ◯◯!) YouTuber group.

The series is connected to the main series, as well as the "◯◯ no Shuyaku wa Wareware da" YouTuber group. The series will finish the serialization of Teufel Shaoron and his Our Battler club's story up to volume 22, and the "Tonton no Sо̄danmeshi no Yoakeze yo" (Daybreak of the Advisory Meal) story will conclude in one compiled book volume.

Tsudanuma launched the collaborative series in Akita Publishing 's Shōnen Champion magazine in January 2020. Akita Publishing shipped the 19th compiled book volume on September 6.

"◯◯ no Shuyaku wa Wareware da!" (We are the Main Characters of ◯◯!) are a group of video creators who upload "Let's Play" (footage of members of the group playing games with commentary) videos on Nico Nico Video and YouTube. The group began with Let's Play videos of the Hearts of Iron 2 strategy game titled "Dainiji Sekai Taisen no Shūyaku wa Wareware da!" (We are the Main Characters of the Second World War!). The group has since made videos on other video games and tabletop games.

Nishi's Kalego spinoff manga Mairimashita! Iruma-kun: Kalego Gaiden (Kalego Side Story) ended on January 18.

The series launched in Weekly Shōnen Champion in December 2023.

Nishi had written a previous two-chapter Kalego Gaiden spinoff manga in 2020. The Mairimashita! Iruma-kun if Episode of Mafia spinoff by hiroja launched in Akita Shoten 's Bessatsu Shōnen Champion magazine in September 2023.

Nishi launched the Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun manga in Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine in March 2017.