Weekly Shōnen Champion Gets New Champion Buzz Digital Supplement

New supplement launches on October 5 with original works, manga adaptations of popular web novels

This year's 42nd issue of Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine revealed last Thursday that the magazine's digital version will have a new digital supplement magazine titled Champion Buzz . The supplement will have a monhtly publication schedule, and will ship in the first Thursday of every month, beginning with the 45th issue of Weekly Shōnen Champion on October 5.

© Akita Shoten

The supplement will be free of charge to those who purchase the digital version of Weekly Shōnen Champion , and will feature both original works and manga adaptations of popular web novels.

The supplement will debut with the Seekers - Meikyū Saikyо̄ no Oji-san, Kami Haishinsha to Naru manga by Murata Naka based on the original work by AteRa.

Weekly Shōnen Champion launched in 1969. The magazine changed from twice monthly publication to weekly publication in 1970.