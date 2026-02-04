Princess Mononoke/Spirited Away Art Director Yōji Takeshige to Teach Drawing at Ghibli Park

Park to also host classes on traditional pottery, broom-making, tie-dying, more

Ghibli Park announced on Tuesday that Yōji Takeshige (the art director of Princess Mononoke , Spirited Away , Howl's Moving Castle , and many other Ghibli films) and watercolor painter Shigeari Nomura will hold lessons on drawing for the first time in the theme park's annual “Haru no Dondoko Matsuri” (Spring Dondoko Festival). Following the lessons, guests can sketch landscapes and other sights at Takeshige and Nomura's recommended spots in the park.

Image via www.youtube.com ©VECTOR magazine -ビジュアル・エンタテインメントマガジン- 2015

The lessons will run on April 11 and 12, and they are open to high school students and older — even if people don't have a Ghibli Park ticket. People can apply in a random drawing for admission to the lessons from February 25 to March 1, and the staff will announce the winners on March 6.

Along with the drawing lessons, the spring festival will host several other activities, such as:

Marching band performances at the Valley of Witches on March 14 and 15

Nature field work and pottery classes at the Mononoke Village on March 21 and 22

Traditional shibori-zome (tie-dyeing) experience at the Mononoke Village on March 28 and 29

(tie-dyeing) experience at the Mononoke Village on March 28 and 29 Screening of Hayao Miyazaki 's Boro the Caterpillar short followed by observations of actual insects and flora on March 31 at the Ghibli's Grand Warehouse

's short followed by observations of actual insects and flora on March 31 at the Ghibli's Grand Warehouse Mini-broom making at the Valley of Witches on April 4 and 5

Performances by Kazumi Nikaidō , Ann Sally , TENDRE, and more at the EXPO 2005 Aichi Commemorative Park's field plaza and Mikazuki (Crescent) Rest Area, and World Emporium's balcony at the Hill of Youth

Image via ghibli-park.jp © 2026 GHIBLI PARK Co., Ltd.

Ghibli Park has also planned a stamp rally between March 14 and April 24 in the EXPO 2005 Aichi Commemorative Park.