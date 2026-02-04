2nd Baki the Grappler Stage Play Unveils More Cast, Key Visual

Stage play to run in Tokyo on July 23-28

The staff for Baki THE GRAPPLER STAGE 2 -Saikyō Shikeishū-hen- ( Baki The Grappler STAGE 2 -The Most Sinister Death Row Convict Arc-), the second stage play based on Keisuke Itagaki 's Baki The Grappler martial arts manga, revealed its key visual and cast members.

Image via Baki Stage Play's X/Twitter © 板垣恵介(秋田書店)1992 ©刃牙THE GRAPPLER STAGE2 製作委員会

The cast, which includes new and returning performers, features:

Yūgo Satō as Baki Hanma

Momoka Onishi as Kozue Matsumoto

as Kozue Matsumoto Sho Higano as Katsumi Orochi

Haruto Sakuraba as Kaoru Hanayama

Riku Noma as Retsu Kaioh

as Retsu Kaioh Yūya Arai as Kiyosumi Katou

as Kiyosumi Katou Kenichi Yumoto as Doyle

as Doyle Shō Arai as Spec

as Spec Koji Saikawa as Sikorsky

Tomoki Tsukada as Ryuukō Yanagi

as Ryuukō Yanagi Yoshida Munehiro as Strydum

Akira Tanaka as Mitsunari Tokugawa

Shinobu Kouga as Matsuo

Yuji Higuchi as Atsushi Suedō

Kotaro Mayuzumi as Izo Motobe

Kozo Takeda as Doppo Orochi

Hiroshi Ryogoku as Yujiro Hanma

as Yujiro Hanma Yohei Takamoto, Yuuta Masano, Tomoki Ishizawa, Yuya Sugiyama as the action crew

Daisuke Tanaka is writing and directing the show.

The second stage play will run in Tokyo on July 23-28.

The first stage play titled Baki THE GRAPPLER STAGE -Chika Tōgiba-hen- ( Baki The Grappler STAGE -Underground Arena Arc-) ran at Shinjuku Face in December 2024. Hideaki Okuzumi choreographed the fight scenes.

Image via Amazon Japan © Keisuke Itagaki

Itagaki's Baki The Grappler martial arts manga ran for 42 volumes in Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine from 1991 to 1999. Kyodo Printing Co., Ltd. 's Kodama Tales Inc. subsidiary started publishing the manga worldwide in English in October 2025. Kodama will publish the ninth volume on February 1. Kyodo Printing will print the English physical versions in Japan.

The Baki sequel manga ran for 31 volumes from 1999 to 2005. Media Do releases the manga in English. After Baki , Itagaki published the 37-volume Hanma Baki manga in Weekly Shōnen Champion from 2005 to 2012. The first Baki-Dou manga, the overall fourth manga in the franchise, launched in Weekly Shōnen Champion in March 2014 and ended in April 2018 with 22 volumes. The manga is inspiring an upcoming anime will stream on Netflix in 2026.

A new Baki-Dou manga launched in Weekly Shōnen Champio n in October 2018, and it ended in June 2023. (The new Baki-Dou manga uses different characters for "Baki" in the title from the previous Baki-Dou manga, although it retains the name " Baki-Dou .")

The new anime of Itagaki's Baki ( New Grappler Baki : In Search of Our Strongest Hero ) manga debuted its first season on Netflix in June 2018 inside Japan, and it ran for 26 episodes ending in December 2018. Netflix posted the first 13 episodes outside of Japan in December 2018, followed by the second half of the first season in March 2019.

The Baki: Dai Raitaisai-hen anime then debuted worldwide on Netflix with all episodes at once in June 2020. Baki Hanma is the third Baki series on Netflix , and a sequel to the Baki: Dai Raitaisai-hen series. The anime debuted worldwide on Netflix in September 2021 with all 12 episodes.

The second season of Baki Hanma debuted worldwide on Netflix in July 2023, with the "Tale of Pickle & The Pickle War Saga" story. The anime's "The Father VS Son Saga" story debuted in August 2023.

Sources: Baki stage play's official website, Comic Natalie