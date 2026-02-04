Boy's Abyss Artist Ryo Minenami Announces New Series

Untitled series to launch in April

Ryo Minenami announced on X (formerly Twitter ) on Wednesday a new series that will launch in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine in April.

Minenami ended the Boy's Abyss ( Shōnen no Abyss ) manga in July 2024.

Minenami launched the manga in Shueisha 's Young Jump magazine in February 2020. Shueisha published the manga's 18th compiled book volume in October 2024. Viz Media publishes the manga in English.

The manga inspired a live-action series adaptation, which premiered in Japan in September 2022.