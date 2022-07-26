Boy's Abyss Drama Romance Manga Gets Live-Action Show

MBS announced on Wednesday that it is producing a live-action series adaptation of Ryo Minenami 's Boy's Abyss ( Shōnen no Abyss ) "suicide love story" manga that will premiere on MBS , TV Kanagawa , and other stations on September 1. Towa Araki (live-action Whisper of the Heart , Rurouni Kenshin Saishūshō The Beginning , seen below) will play protagonist Reiji Kurose.

Minenami drew the below illustration to celebrate the show's announcement.

Hulu will stream the series in Japan as it airs, while TVer, GYAO! , and MBS Dōgaism will stream episodes one week after they air on television.

Misato Katō and Hiroaki Yuasa are directing the series. Kyōko Inukai is penning the scripts.

Viz Media licensed the manga, and will begin releasing it in spring 2023. Viz Media describes the manga:

Self-serving adults and broken dreams push a teenage boy trapped in a dead-end town closer to the edge.

Minenami launched the manga in Shueisha 's Young Jump magazine in February 2020. Shueisha published the manga's ninth compiled book volume on June 17.



Source: Comic Natalie