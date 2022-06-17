Viz Media Announces Spring 2023 Book Releases Including Nine Dragons' Ball Parade, Choujin X, Helck, Tista, More Manga

Viz Media announced on Twitter on Friday its spring 2023 lineup. The company also revealed a digital exclusive manga for spring 2023:

Title: Nine Dragons' Ball Parade

Author(s): Mikiyasu Kamada (story), Ashibi Fukui (art)

Summary: Come along for the ride as Azukida and Ryudo swing for the fences and dream of making the team!



The following manga and books are slated for a debut during spring 2023:

Title: Choujin X

Author(s): Sui Ishida

Summary: Dark humor and quirky horror unite in this tale of clashing heroes and monsters from the creator of Tokyo Ghoul , Sui Ishida !



Title: Helck

Author(s): Nanaki Nanao

Summary: An epic tale of the powerful human hero who aims to become the next Demon Lord!



Title: Tista

Author(s): Tatsuya Endō

Summary: Tista leads a dual life as an assassin and a university student. What price will she pay to save the people she loves?



Title: Show-ha Shoten!

Author(s): Akinari Asakura (story), Takeshi Obata (art)

Summary: A pair of dreamers strive to rise to the top of the comedy world in this story by Akinari Asakura with art by Takeshi Obata ( Death Note , Platinum End ).



Title: Tatsuki Fujimoto Before Chainsaw Man : 17-21, Tatsuki Fujimoto Before Chainsaw Man : 22-26

Author(s): Tatsuki Fujimoto

Summary: See the origins of Tatsuki Fujimoto , the creator of Chainsaw Man ! Two short story manga collections featuring the mad genius's earliest work.



Title: The Girl That Can't Get a Girlfriend

Author(s): Mieri Hiranishi

Summary: From first crush to first crushed! The Girl That Can't Get a Girlfriend, by Mieri Hiranishi, is the autobiographical manga about one woman's quest for the hot short-haired girlfriend of her dreams!



Title: Insomniacs After School

Author(s): Makoto Ojiro

Summary: Two sleepless teenagers find kinship as they escape to their school's astronomy observatory.



Title: Love's in Sight!

Author(s): Uoyama

Summary: Love blooms between a tough delinquent boy and a spunky girl with a vision impairment!



Title: My Special One

Author(s): Momoko Kōda

Summary: A girl who has sworn off beautiful boys meets a gorgeous pop star determined to win her heart!



Title: Boy's Abyss

Author(s): Ryo Minenami

Summary: Self-serving adults and broken dreams push a teenage boy trapped in a dead-end town closer to the edge.



Title: Ayashimon

Author(s): Yūji Kaku

Summary: Maruo punches his way into the monstrous world of Ayashimon yakuza with dreams of becoming a manga protagonist!



Title: Tombs: Junji Ito Story Collection

Author(s): Junji Ito

Summary: Countless tombstones stand in rows, forming a bizarre town. This tale and other nightmares from three-time Eisner award-winner Junji Ito are unveiled in Tombs: Junji Ito Story Collection!



Title: The Art of Demon Slayer

Author(s): Koyoharu Gotouge

Summary: Hunting demons has never been more beautiful than in this collection of art from the global smash hit Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba !



Title: Haikyu!! Complete Illustration Book

Author(s): Haruichi Furudate

Summary: A deluxe art book showcasing Haruichi Furudate 's incredible artwork from the hit manga series Haikyu!!



Title: 4*Town 4*Real

Author(s): Dirchansky (story), KAIfee (art)

Summary: The manga spin-off of the hit Disney and Pixar film Turning Red is here! Get behind the music of Canada's top fictional nineties boy band 4*Town in Disney and Pixar's Turning Red: 4*Town 4*Real.

