News
Viz Media Announces Spring 2023 Book Releases Including Nine Dragons' Ball Parade, Choujin X, Helck, Tista, More Manga
posted on by Alex Mateo
Viz Media announced on Twitter on Friday its spring 2023 lineup. The company also revealed a digital exclusive manga for spring 2023:
Title: Nine Dragons' Ball Parade
Author(s): Mikiyasu Kamada (story), Ashibi Fukui (art)
Summary: Come along for the ride as Azukida and Ryudo swing for the fences and dream of making the team!
The following manga and books are slated for a debut during spring 2023:
Title: Choujin X
Author(s): Sui Ishida
Summary: Dark humor and quirky horror unite in this tale of clashing heroes and monsters from the creator of Tokyo Ghoul, Sui Ishida!
Title: Helck
Author(s): Nanaki Nanao
Summary: An epic tale of the powerful human hero who aims to become the next Demon Lord!
Title: Tista
Author(s): Tatsuya Endō
Summary: Tista leads a dual life as an assassin and a university student. What price will she pay to save the people she loves?
Title: Show-ha Shoten!
Author(s): Akinari Asakura (story), Takeshi Obata (art)
Summary: A pair of dreamers strive to rise to the top of the comedy world in this story by Akinari Asakura with art by Takeshi Obata (Death Note, Platinum End).
Title: Tatsuki Fujimoto Before Chainsaw Man: 17-21, Tatsuki Fujimoto Before Chainsaw Man: 22-26
Author(s): Tatsuki Fujimoto
Summary: See the origins of Tatsuki Fujimoto, the creator of Chainsaw Man! Two short story manga collections featuring the mad genius's earliest work.
Title: The Girl That Can't Get a Girlfriend
Author(s): Mieri Hiranishi
Summary: From first crush to first crushed! The Girl That Can't Get a Girlfriend, by Mieri Hiranishi, is the autobiographical manga about one woman's quest for the hot short-haired girlfriend of her dreams!
Title: Insomniacs After School
Author(s): Makoto Ojiro
Summary: Two sleepless teenagers find kinship as they escape to their school's astronomy observatory.
Title: Love's in Sight!
Author(s): Uoyama
Summary: Love blooms between a tough delinquent boy and a spunky girl with a vision impairment!
Title: My Special One
Author(s): Momoko Kōda
Summary: A girl who has sworn off beautiful boys meets a gorgeous pop star determined to win her heart!
Title: Boy's Abyss
Author(s): Ryo Minenami
Summary: Self-serving adults and broken dreams push a teenage boy trapped in a dead-end town closer to the edge.
Title: Ayashimon
Author(s): Yūji Kaku
Summary: Maruo punches his way into the monstrous world of Ayashimon yakuza with dreams of becoming a manga protagonist!
Title: Tombs: Junji Ito Story Collection
Author(s): Junji Ito
Summary: Countless tombstones stand in rows, forming a bizarre town. This tale and other nightmares from three-time Eisner award-winner Junji Ito are unveiled in Tombs: Junji Ito Story Collection!
Title: The Art of Demon Slayer
Author(s): Koyoharu Gotouge
Summary: Hunting demons has never been more beautiful than in this collection of art from the global smash hit Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba!
Title: Haikyu!! Complete Illustration Book
Author(s): Haruichi Furudate
Summary: A deluxe art book showcasing Haruichi Furudate's incredible artwork from the hit manga series Haikyu!!
Title: 4*Town 4*Real
Author(s): Dirchansky (story), KAIfee (art)
Summary: The manga spin-off of the hit Disney and Pixar film Turning Red is here! Get behind the music of Canada's top fictional nineties boy band 4*Town in Disney and Pixar's Turning Red: 4*Town 4*Real.
Source: Viz Media's Twitter account