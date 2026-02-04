Bungo Stray Dogs Manga Ends 1st Part on March 4

Manga launched in 2012, inspired 5 TV anime seasons, anime film, spinoffs

The March issue of Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine revealed on Wednesday that Kafka Asagiri and Sango Harukawa 's Bungo Stray Dogs manga will end its first part in the manga's next chapter on March 4.

Yen Press is publishing the manga and novel series in English. Yen Press describes the manga:

Having been kicked out of the orphanage, a despairing young man by the name of Atsushi Nakajima rescues a strange man from a suicide attempt-- Osamu Dazai . Turns out that Dazai is part of a detective agency staffed by individuals whose supernatural powers take on a literary bent!

Asagiri and Harukawa launched the manga in Young Ace in December 2012. Kadokawa released the manga's 27th compiled book volume in September 2025. Yen Press released the 26th volume in English on January 20.

The manga's first television anime adaptation aired from April to June 2016. The anime's second 12-episode series aired from October to December 2016. The anime's third season premiered in April 2019. The anime's fourth season premiered in Japan in January 2023. The anime's fifth season premiered in July 2023, and ended in September 2023. Crunchyroll has streamed all the anime as they aired.

An anime film titled Bungo Stray Dogs: Dead Apple opened in Japan in March 2018. Crunchyroll began streaming the film in September 2018.

Kanaineko 's Bungo Stray Dogs Wan! ( Bungo Stray Dogs Ruff!) spinoff manga launched in Kadokawa 's Young Ace Up ! manga website in December 2015. The manga currently has 14 volumes. The first season of the manga's anime adaptation premiered in January 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired and also streamed an English dub. The second season will premiere this year.

Source: Young Ace March issue

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.