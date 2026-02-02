Interest
Vote on Mega Man's Next Robot Master

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Help Dr. Wily create a new Robot Master for Mega Man: Dual Override

Image via x.com
©CAPCOM

CAPCOM announced on Friday that voting for the Mega Man: Dual Override Design A Robot Master contest has begun. Fans can vote on 20 Robot Master designs to determine the winner and six Excellence Award winners for the upcoming Mega Man: Dual Override game. Those who vote will receive a free Mega Man icon they can use on social media. The voting period runs between January 30 and February 6 on the Mega Man website, and voters must have a CAPCOM ID.

Image via x.com
©CAPCOM

The Mega Man: Dual Override Design A Robot Master contest accepted entries for the contest between December 11 and January 1. Contestants had to base their design on a Robot Master with a giant suction arm created by CAPCOM.

Image via www.capcom-games.com
©CAPCOM

The contest will crown one winner and six Excellence Award winners. The winner of the contest will have their Robot Master design appear in the forthcoming Mega Man: Dual Override. Six designs will be awarded the Excellence Award with the winner's names appearing in the credits of Mega Man: Dual Override.

As of press time, the Mega Man franchise and CAPCOM have not stated when the winners will be announced.

Sources: Mega Man's X/Twitter account (link 2), Mega Man: Dual Override Design A Robot Master contest's website

