Vote on Mega Man's Next Robot Master
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
CAPCOM announced on Friday that voting for the Mega Man: Dual Override Design A Robot Master contest has begun. Fans can vote on 20 Robot Master designs to determine the winner and six Excellence Award winners for the upcoming Mega Man: Dual Override game. Those who vote will receive a free Mega Man icon they can use on social media. The voting period runs between January 30 and February 6 on the Mega Man website, and voters must have a CAPCOM ID.
The Mega Man: Dual Override Design A Robot Master contest accepted entries for the contest between December 11 and January 1. Contestants had to base their design on a Robot Master with a giant suction arm created by CAPCOM.
The contest will crown one winner and six Excellence Award winners. The winner of the contest will have their Robot Master design appear in the forthcoming Mega Man: Dual Override. Six designs will be awarded the Excellence Award with the winner's names appearing in the credits of Mega Man: Dual Override.
As of press time, the Mega Man franchise and CAPCOM have not stated when the winners will be announced.
