Tomo Serizawa, Koomori Launch 2 Separate Manga This Month

Image via Web Action website © Tomo Serizawa, Futabasha

Futabasha 's Web Action manga website announced last Friday that manga creators Tomo Serizawa and Koomori will launch two separate manga on the website in February.

Serizawa's manga is titled Ottava!!! Chiisana Te no Pianist (Octave!!! The Pianist with Small Hands, seen right), and will launch on February 6.

The manga centers on Eito, a boy living in his family's workshop in Hokkaido, where they make wood for pianos. One day, he receives news that the pianist he admires will have a major performance. Eito, whose hands have finally grown to be able to reach an octave end to end on the piano, takes the stage.

Tokyopop published Serizawa's Snow Fairy and White Liar manga, and previously published Serizawa's Scarlet Secret manga before ending distribution of the manga in August 2024. Manga Planet released Serizawa's Color Collection manga.





Image via Web Action website © Koomori, Futabasha

Koomori 's manga is titled Start Over (seen left), and will launch on February 20.

The manga centers on freshman high school girl Aki Hayami, who lives in and loves the small town of Shūgoyamachi. One day, a boy named Riichi Tokinaga transfers to her class, coming all the way from Tokyo. The teacher tasks Aki with guiding Riichi through the transfer and showing him the ropes, but Riichi brushes her off.

Koomori debuted the Our Aimless Nights ( Yoru no Manimani ) manga on Web Action in July 2022 and ended it in April 2024. Futabasha shipped the second compiled book volume of the manga in August 2024.

Azuki previously released the manga digitally in English in 2024.

Random House 's Ink Pop imprint will release the manga in hardcover and paperback print editions in summer 2026.









Source: Web Action