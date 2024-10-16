Manga Planet Licenses Tomo Serizawa's Color Collection Manga

Series debuted in 2021

Manga Planet announced on Tuesday that it has licensed Tomo Serizawa 's boys' love manga Color Collection for release in English.

Image courtesy of Manga Planet

The company describes the story:

Graphic Design major Saiki had always wanted to be an artist, even if he hasn't thought of himself as one recently. When both an intimidating class project and an unexpected meet-cute bring him closer to Amano, an artist whose work he'd always admired, Saiki just might find himself finding the words to describe his own art - and his own feelings, as well. A collection of stories about life and love at a certain art university which also includes the budding romance between a sculptor and his muse, and a late-blooming artist and his new teacher.

Serizawa launched the series in Home-sha 's .Bloom BL magazine in 2021. The sequel titled Color Collection -Parade- debuted in the same magazine on March 25.

Serizawa launched the Scarlet Secret series in ShuCream 's from Red in August 2020. ShuCream shipped the compiled book volume in September 2021. Tokyopop licensed the title in 2023 and released it in English on April 16. The company ended distribution of the manga digitally and in print in compliance with the Japanese change in rights holders, after the manga's Japanese rights changed from ShuCream to Futabasha . Serizawa stated that she would redraw her work as part of this transfer, and added that she would no longer publish projects with ShuCream .



Source: Press release