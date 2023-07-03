Tokyopop Licenses Scarlet Secret, A Beast's Descent Into Love, 3 More Manga

Also: The Villainess' Favorite: Prince, You're in the Way! ; Since I Could Die Tomorrow ; A Kiss That Stains the Innocence

Tokyopop confirmed with ANN on Tuesday that it has licensed the following manga, which will launch in 2024:

The Villainess' Favorite: Prince, You're in the Way!

Title:Creator: Minami ShiinaRelease Date: February 6Summary: Iris, the "Wise Princess Who Never Smiles," had her memories of her reincarnation come back to her. She discovers that Fiona, a princess of a neighboring kingdom, is her from a former life, and that she is in danger due to Prince Alvin's betrayal.

Iris goes to the neighboring country as the princess's educator to save Fiona, but an obstacle stands in her way in the form of a cool-headed prince who has no sense of tact. So unfolds the love between a wise princess who never smiles and a cool-headed prince.



Since I Could Die Tomorrow

Title:Creator:Release Date: February 6Summary: Sawako Honna, 42, single; she works hard at a film promotion company. One night, all of a sudden, her heart palpitates, and her body goes cold... Could it be that she's going through menopause!?

Not as hard-working as in your 20s. Not as flippant as in your 30s. The mental and physical changes, and the obstacles you face in your 40s. Sudden illness, menopause, fatigue you can't get rid of, changes in working patterns, money worries, life plans for the future...

"What will happen to me tomorrow?"

23rd Japan Media Arts Festival Excellence Award winner. Nominated for the 2020 Manga Taisho Award.



A Kiss That Stains the Innocence

Title:Creator: Emu SoutomeRelease Date: February 20Summary: Ombra is a rough type who lives alone in the mountains. One day a man asks him for help; prince Sirius, the son of the king and his concubine.

It's been ten years since the king razed Ombra's village to the ground, killing his parents and anyone he's ever loved. Now he's consumed by emotions, conflicted by his desire for revenge and perhaps something else.

Meanwhile Sirius, who can't remember his past, doesn't recognize Ombra's internal struggle, only aware of his growing feelings for the man...



Scarlet Secret

Title:Creator:Release Date: April 16Summary: Yamato lost his dear childhood friend Shiki, who was sacrificed during a ritual. His unrequited love became an obsession; he refused to believe that Shiki was dead, and many years later he finally managed to search for him in the sacred palace forbidden to men, where he learned a terrible secret.

Shiki was kept alive and made to inherit the superhuman power that will make him the king of the country. Yamato swears to repress his feelings and follow Shiki as his servant, but...



A Beast's Descent Into Love

Title:Creator: Rui AsajimaRelease Date: April 16Summary: When thief Karim sneaks into a clandestine auction, he finds Asena, a beautiful young man with animal ears and a tail. On impulse, Karim steals him from the highest bidder and decides to take responsibility for him, making arrangements to live with him for a month while he waits for the ship to his hometown to arrive.

Asena is proud and fiercely defensive of his own species, so he treats Karim – a human being – coldly, but one day he suddenly changes tact and tries to seduce Karim. It seems Asena periodically goes into heat, and Karim can't resist!



