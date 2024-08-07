Tokyopop to End Scarlet Secret Manga Distribution

Image via Amazon Japan © Tomo Serizawa, ShuCream

Tokyopop revealed to ANN on Monday that it will end distribution of Tomo Serizawa 's Scarlet Secret manga digitally and in print in compliance with the Japanese change in rights holders. The company added that it may explore options in relicensing Scarlet Secret .

Serizawa announced on Sunday that the Japanese rights will change from ShuCream to Futabasha , and a new edition of the compiled book volume will be released in October. She stated that she will redraw her work as part of this transfer. The author also stated she will no longer publish projects with ShuCream .

Tokyopop published the series in English and describes the story:

Yamato lost his dear childhood friend Shiki, who was sacrificed during a ritual. His unrequited love became an obsession; he refused to believe that Shiki was dead, and many years later he finally managed to search for him in the sacred palace forbidden to men, where he learned a terrible secret. Shiki was kept alive and made to inherit the superhuman power that will make him the king of the country. Yamato swears to repress his feelings and follow Shiki as his servant, but...

Serizawa launched the series in ShuCream 's from Red in August 2020. ShuCream shipped the compiled book volume in September 2021. Tokyopop licensed the title in 2023 and released it in English on April 16.

