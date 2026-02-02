Live-Action Return to Silent Hill Film Grosses Over $5 Million in U.S.

Film opened on January 23 in U.S. with US$3,252,000 at box office

Image via Return to Silent Hill film's website

Box Office Mojo reported that the live-action Return to Silent Hill film has earned approximately $5,107,032 after its second weekend at the United States box office. The film ran in 1,608 theaters and earned US$271,875 on Friday, US$417,034 on Saturday, and US$291,924 on Sunday.

Return to Silent Hill opened in the United States on January 23. The film earned US$3,252,000 in its first weekend ranking at #7. The film's global cumulative earnings after its first weekend were about US$19.3 million, making it the #5 film globally for the weekend.

The film stars Jeremy Irvine ( War Horse ) and Hannah Emily Anderson ( Dark Phoenix, Jigsaw ). Filming began in April 2023.

The film follows Irvine as James, a man broken after being separated from his love, played by Anderson. After receiving a mysterious letter, he returns to Silent Hill to search for her. He finds that the town has been transformed by evil, and encounters terrifying figures.

Film director Christophe Gans ( Crying Freeman , 2006 Silent Hill ) stated in a 2020 interview that he had been working on a new Silent Hill film. Konami officially announced the Return to Silent Hill film in October 2022. Victor Hadida (live-action Resident Evil film franchise ) produced the film. Silent Hill series composer Akira Yamaoka composed for the film. Ashland Hill Media Finance co-financed the film.

Gans previously stated that the new film would "still be set in that 'small American town' atmosphere, where puritanism devastated everything." Gans previously directed the Silent Hill live-action film starring Radha Mitchell and Sean Bean that opened in 2006. M.J. Bassett later directed the Silent Hill: Revelation film that opened in 2012.

Sources: Box Office Mojo (link 2)