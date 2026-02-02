Yūho Amayo's Darkest Corners of the Heart Manga Ends on February 15

Horror manga simultaneously launched in English in February 2025

Image via Amazon © Yūho Amayo, Shueisha

Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ service revealed on Sunday that Yūho Amayo 's Darkest Corners of the Heart ( Kokoro no Ichiban Kurai Heya ) manga will end in its next chapter on February 15.

The manga simultaneously launched on Shonen Jump+ and on Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service in February 2025. MANGA Plus describes the story:

Scary stories tend to hide what's truly within an author's heart. What exactly could this truth be, as it comes to light between author and listener...? Frightening yet gentle, eerie yet warm. A new and exciting therapeutic horror story takes the stage!

Shueisha published the manga's first compiled book volume in May 2025, and the second volume on October 3.

Moegara and Amayo's Subete Wasurete Shimau kara manga ran on Kodansha 's &Sofa and Comic Days manga website from October 2022 to April 2023.

Source: Shonen Jump+