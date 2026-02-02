Daemons of the Shadow Realm Anime's New Video Unveils More Cast, Theme Songs, April 4 Debut

The official website for the television anime of Hiromu Arakawa's Daemons of the Shadow Realm ( Yomi no Tsugai ) manga streamed the anime's main promotional video on Monday. The video announces the anime's additional cast members and April 4 premiere, and it also announces and previews the opening theme song (for the anime's first half) "Tobu Toki" (Time to Fly) by musical artist Vaundy and ending theme song "Tobō yo" (Let's Fly) by singer yama.

The newly announced cast members are:

Takako Honda as "Left"

Rikiya Koyama as "Right"

Miyuri Shimabukuro as Hana

Junichi Suwabe as Jin

The anime will premiere on the Tokyo MX, BS11, Gunma TV, and Tochigi TV channels on April 4 at 11:30 p.m. It will also run on HTB Hokkaido TV, Aomori Broadcasting, Miyagi TV, Sakuranbo TV, TV-U Fukushima, Television Niigata Network Co., Ltd., and other channels at dates to be announced later. The cast will appear at an advance screening with a talk show segment on March 22 at Tokyo's Shinjuku Picadilly theater, with theaters throughout Japan streaming the event live.

Image courtesy of Crunchyroll © Hiromu Arakawa/SQUARE ENIX, Project TSUGAI

In a remote mountain village under the watchful eyes of two stone guardians, the young Yuru contentedly lives off the land while staying close to the only family he has left—Asa, his precious twin sister. Asa, meanwhile, carries out a mysterious “duty” on behalf of the village while locked in a cage. Why is Asa a prisoner? And what other secrets does Yuru's otherwise idyllic home hide?

Square Enix Manga & Books is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

The anime stars:

Kenshō Ono as Yuru

Yume Miyamoto as Asa

Yūichi Nakamura as Dera

Misaki Kuno as Gabu-chan

Masahiro Andō (Sword of the Stranger) is directing the anime at bones film. Noboru Takagi ( Kingdom seasons 3-6, Golden Kamuy first four seasons) is overseeing the series scripts, and Nobuhiro Arai (Bungo Stray Dogs) is designing the characters and serving as chief animation director. Kenichiro Suehiro (Golden Kamuy, Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- franchises) is composing the music.

Additional staff members include:

Daemon Design: Koji Sugiura, Yoshiyuki Ito

Color Key Artist: Yukari Goto

Art Director: Tatsuro Onishi

Art Setting: Shuhei Tada, Nariyuki Ogi

CG Director: Mizuki Sasaki

Compositing Director of Photography: Eiei Cho

Editor: Ayumu Takahashi

Sound Director: Kazuhiro Wakabayashi

Sound Effects: Kosuke Ogata

The anime will air for two consecutive cours (quarters of a year). Crunchyroll will stream the anime first before other services.

Arakawa (Fullmetal Alchemist, Silver Spoon) launched the manga in Square Enix's Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine in December 2021. Square Enix published the manga's 10th compiled book volume on July 11.

Sources: Daemons of the Shadow Realm anime's website, Aniplex's YouTube channel, Comic Natalie