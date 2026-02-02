Lezhin Snack to Stream 10 Short-Form Dramas Based on Webtoons

List includes My Mother's Lover, Rabbit Hole, The Savior's Time, My Friend's Hidden Charm

Official Poster of Gaydar Girl! Image via Lezhin Snack's Facebook page © Lezhin Entertainment

Lezhin Comics has officially confirmed the production of 10 live-action short-form series based on webtoons to stream on its newly launched short-form video platform, Lezhin Snack.

Gaydar Girl!

My Mother's Lover

OX Yoo Jeong-nam

Rabbit Hole

Small Castle - The Unwithering Flower

Boys' High School

Naughty Marriage

The Savior's Time

My Friend's Hidden Charm

Guy Friend is Baby Daddy

Based on the popular Lezhin webtoon of the same name, Gaydar Girl! is a romantic comedy centered on Sung-ha You, a girl cursed — or gifted — with an uncanny “gaydar” ability: every man she falls for turns out to be gay. Her romantic misfortune takes a new turn when she develops feelings for her senior at school, Moon-joo Kim, setting the stage for a comedic and heartfelt story.

You can watch the trailers of the series on Lezhin Snack's official YouTube channel.

The short-form dramas are scheduled to premiere on Lezhin Snack on February 4. Lezhin Entertainment had announced the new platform on January 19. Lezhin Snack is positioned as a dedicated short-video platform featuring video adaptations of proven webtoon IPs from Lezhin Comics and Bomtoon , alongside original titles developed specifically for the short-form format.

Fans can read the official English versions of My Mother's Lover , Rabbit Hole , and My Friend's Hidden Charm on Lehzin and The Savior's Time on WEBTOON. The other webtoons do not currently have official English translations.