Gundam GQuuuuuuX Anime Wins Japanese Science-Fiction Writers' Special Prize

The Science Fiction & Fantasy Writers of Japan (SFWJ) announced on Sunday that Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX (pronounced as “g-qux”) television anime from Studio Khara and Bandai Namco Filmworks ' Sunrise Studio has won the special prize in the group's 45th Nihon SF Taishō Awards.

Itō Norito Hyōron Shūsei, a collection of essays and critiques by science fiction scholar and translator Norio Itō, won the grand prize. The late writer, translator, and critic Junichirō Kida won an achievement award.

The 46th Nihon SF Taishō Awards honors works released between September 1, 2024 and August 31, 2025. The judging committee includes translator Nozomi Ōmori and novelists Naohiko Kitahara, Kei Zushi, Jōji Hayashi, and Reiko Hikawa .

The grand prize winner receives a certificate, a trophy, and 1 million yen (about US$6,400), while the special prize winner receives a certificate and a trophy, and the achievement award winners receive certificates. The SFWJ will hold the streamed awards ceremony during the SF Carnival event at Tsutaya Books' Daikanyama branch in Tokyo on April 11.

The SFWJ's Nihon SF Taishō Awards are the rough Japanese equivalent of the Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America's Nebula Awards.The SFWJ honored the late manga creators Leiji Matsumoto and Yuki Hijiri with achievement awards in 2024. Haruko Ichikawa 's Land of the Lustrous manga won the grand prize in 2025.

Sources: SFWJ, Comic Natalie