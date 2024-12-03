Khara, Sunrise Animate Gundam GQuuuuuuX TV Series

The live-streamed " Gundam Conference Winter 2024" event announced on Wednesday that the studios Khara and Sunrise are producing the Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX TV series. The equivalent of the series' first episode will play first in theaters on January 17 as Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning-.

Image via x.com © Sotsu, Sunrise

The story begins with Amate Yuzuriha, a high-school student living peacefully in a space colony floating in outer space. When she meets a war refugee named Nyaan, Amate is drawn into the illegal mobile suit dueling sport known as Clan Battle.

Under the entry name "Machu," she throws herself into fierce battle day after day, piloting the GQuuuuuuX. Then an unidentified Gundam mobile suit pursued by both the space force and the police appears before her, along with its pilot, a boy named Shūji.

The main cast members are:

Kazuya Tsurumaki ( FLCL , Gunbuster 2: Diebuster ) is directing the anime, and Yoji Enokido ( Bungo Stray Dogs , Sailor Moon Super S , Revolutionary Girl Utena , Ouran High School Host Club ) is supervising the serie scripts. Illustrator Take ( Katanagatari , Zaregoto , Pokémon Sun & Moon ) is designing the characters, and Ikuto Yamashita ( Evangelion , Shin Kamen Rider , Yukikaze ) is the mechanical designer.