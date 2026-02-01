News
MediaOCD Launches 'Discotek Deep Dives' Project to Offer Discotek Media's Back Catalog Titles
posted on by Anita Tai
Video post-production company MediaOCD announced on January 22 it will begin carrying distributor Discotek Media's entire back catalog (that the company specifies "to the extent that it's available") through its newly launched Discotek Deep Dives project. The company will add 20-30 Discotek titles monthly to its store for pre-order, prioritizing titles "that are getting hard to find."
The first titles the company is adding include:
- Galaxy Express 999 The Movie
- Adieu Galaxy Express 999
- Galaxy Express 999: Eternal Fantasy
- Angel Cop
- s-CRY-ed
- Goku: Midnight Eye
- Genocyber
- Golgo 13: The Professional
- Kimagure Orange Road TV
- Kimagure Orange Road OAV + Movie
- Super Dimension Century Orguss
- KenIchi the Mightiest Disciple S1
- KenIchi the Mightiest Disciple S2
- Lupin the Third Part 1
- Mobile Cop Jiban
- Dallos
- Cleopatra
- Crusher Joe movie
- Crusher Joe: The OVA's
- Hans Christian Anderson's The Little Mermaid
The above titles will begin shipping around mid-February, and are available now for pre-order.
MediaOCD noted in its announcement another retailer (a post on the Discotek Media Subreddit confirmed this retailer was Crunchyroll) had "started delisting a significant portion of their back catalog," including titles that are not out of print, which encouraged MediaOCD to begin the project.
Sources: MediaOCD's website, press release, Discotek Media's Subreddit