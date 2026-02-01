MediaOCD Launches 'Discotek Deep Dives' Project to Offer Discotek Media's Back Catalog Titles

to add 20-30 titles monthly for pre-order via its own website

Image via Discotek Media's Twitch account © Discotek Media

Video post-production company MediaOCD announced on January 22 it will begin carrying distributor Discotek Media 's entire back catalog (that the company specifies "to the extent that it's available") through its newly launched Discotek Deep Dives project. The company will add 20-30 Discotek titles monthly to its store for pre-order, prioritizing titles "that are getting hard to find."

The first titles the company is adding include:

The above titles will begin shipping around mid-February, and are available now for pre-order.

MediaOCD noted in its announcement another retailer (a post on the Discotek Media Subreddit confirmed this retailer was Crunchyroll ) had "started delisting a significant portion of their back catalog," including titles that are not out of print, which encouraged MediaOCD to begin the project.