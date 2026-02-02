Teaser Trailer for Webtoon-Based Live-Action Series Manager Kim Unveiled

Image via WEBTOON's website © WEBTOON Entertainment

The teaser trailer for upcoming webtoon-based live-action series Manager Kim debuted on January 1 and has been drawing attention from fans. Despite its brief 45-second runtime, the teaser quickly surpassed 430,000 views, signaling strong early interest.

The teaser opens with the line, “We're just middle-aged men in glasses,” before rapidly shifting into brutal hand-to-hand combat, high-speed chases, and gunfights. A standout line from Kim — “I'm letting you live because I believe my daughter is still alive” — hints at a story driven as much by fatherhood as by action.

With its dark visual tone, fast-paced editing, and emphasis on inner conflict beneath explosive action, Manager Kim positions itself as a high-intensity thriller centered on aging men forced back into a violent world they tried to leave behind.

The eight-part series will follow the story of Kim, a seemingly ordinary office worker who reveals his past as a former special agent after his daughter suddenly disappears. Determined to rescue her, he risks everything and returns to his covert skillset. Ji-sub So will take on the role of Kim, a devoted father who becomes a one-man rescue force.

Manager Kim is a spin-off set in the same universe as webtoons Lookism , Viral Hit , and My Life as a Loser, and became an instant hit upon release.

Fans can read the Manager Kim webtoon, which was serialized between 2021 and 2025, in English on WEBTOON. Jeongjongtaek drew the series and toy wrote the series.

Source: Auto Tribune (Seo-ho Lee)