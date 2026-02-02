Egg Firm Anime Planning Company Becomes Subsidiary of Aniplex

Company founded in 2015

Image via Egg Firm's X/Twitter account © EGG FIRM

Animation production and planning company EGG FIRM announced on Monday that Aniplex has acquired the company, making EGG FIRM a wholly owned subsidiary of Aniplex . The announcement noted that EGG FIRM 's primary business will not change.

Former GENCO producer Nobuhiro Ōsawa ( Sword Art Online , Prison School , Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? chief producer) founded EGG FIRM in 2015, and it collaborated with J.C. Staff to animate The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. anime series as its first project.

The company began collaborating with author Reki Kawahara ( Sword Art Online , Accel World ), scriptwriter Ichirō Ōkouchi ( Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress , Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion ), and director Akiyuki Simbo ( Puella Magi Madoka Magica , Monogatari series) in 2016 to expand its capability for planning, producing, and animating anime projects, and also began working with former Dengeki Bunko label editor-in-chief Kazuma Miki 's then-newly founded company Straight Edge . The studio has since been involved with projects related to Kawahara's works, including the Sword Art Online and Accel World franchises.

Other notable works that the company has planning and production credits on include Ruri Rocks , Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation , The Executioner and Her Way of Life , and ONIMAI: I'm Now Your Sister! , among others.

EGG FIRM and WHITE FOX invested in the then-new Studio Bind in 2019. Three of Studio Bind 's notable works since then— ONIMAI: I'm Now Your Sister! , Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation , and Ruri Rocks —have also involed planning from EGG FIRM .

Aniplex is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc. In addition to planning and producing intellectual property related to anime, it also has the anime studios A-1 Pictures and CloverWorks as well as the game production company Lasengle as wholly owned subsidiaries. Aniplex of America handles anime distribution in English-speaking regions, while Aniplex (Shanghai) handles anime licensing, product development, and IP development in China. Aniplex and Crunchyroll announced in March 2025 that they teamed up to establish HAYATE Inc., a new anime production venture headquartered in Tokyo.

Source: Press release

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.