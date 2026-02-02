Tasuku Karasuma's Gilded Seven Manga Ends on February 25

Manga about man who time travels to alternate history American Wild West launched in October 2024

Image via Amazon © Tasuku Karasuma, Coamix

The March issue of Coamix 's Monthly Comic Zenon magazine revealed on January 25 that Tasuku Karasuma 's Gilded Seven manga will end in the magazine's next issue that will ship on February 25.

Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the manga and will release the first compiled book volume in English in September. The company describes the story:

With the criminals of “La Llorona” finally caught after a successful raid, Keigo and his team's celebration of success is short-lived when disaster strikes: Yellowstone erupts! In the chaos of the eruption, Keigo is separated from his fellow officers and flung towards his death—except, when Keigo comes to, he's perfectly fine, but he quickly learns he's far from home. That's when he comes face-to-face with someone he never expected to meet: Abraham Lincoln.

Somehow, Keigo has been sent back to the wild American West of the 1800s, only this isn't the same period he learned about. Here, Abraham Lincoln was still shot, but never died. And that's not even the most surprising news he drops on Kiego: the six dangerous members of “La Llorona” are here too! Throw out the history books and get ready for a new take on the American Wild West!

Karasuma launched the manga in Monthly Comic Zenon in October 2024. Coamix published the manga's first volume in July 2025, and the second volume on September 20.

Karasuma and Kouhei Kadono 's JoJo no Kimyō na Bōken: Crazy Diamond no Akuryōteki Shitsuren ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Shining Diamond's Demonic Heartbreak ) spinoff manga launched in Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine in December 2021, and ended in June 2023. Viz Media is releasing the manga in English.

Karasuma launched the No Guns Life manga in August 2014 after first publishing the story as a one-shot manga. The manga ended in September 2021. Viz Media is releasing the manga in English.

The manga inspired a television anime, the first half of which premiered in October 2019. Funimation streamed the series as it aired in Japan. The show's second half was initially scheduled to premiere in April 2020, but was delayed due to the pandemic. The anime was rescheduled to July 2020. The show had 24 episodes.