No Guns Life TV Anime's 2nd Half Premieres in July After COVID-19 Delay

Delayed from original April premiere date

The official website for the television anime of Tasuku Karasuma 's No Guns Life manga revealed on Monday that the show's second half will premiere on TBS this July. The anime was previously scheduled to premiere in April, but was delayed due to the effects of the spread of the new coroanvirus disease (COVID-19).

Composer Hiroyuki Sawano 's "SawanoHiroyuki[nZk]" vocal project is partnering with MAN WITH A MISSION guitarist and vocalist Jean-Ken Johnny to perform the opening theme song "Chaos Drifters." The rock band This is Japan , who made their major debut in February, are performing the ending theme "New World."

The anime's first half premiered last October. Funimation streamed the series as it airs in Japan. The show will have 24 episodes.

Naoyuki Itou ( Overlord all three seasons, Kanon , Kimi no Koe o Todoketai ) is directing the anime at Madhouse ( Boogiepop and Others , Overlord ). Yukie Sugawara ( Overlord all three seasons, Kino's Journey - The Beautiful World , Hina Logic - from Luck & Logic ) is overseeing the series scripts and Masanori Shino ( Black Lagoon , Digimon Adventure tri. films, Gungrave ) is designing the characters. Kenji Kawai ( Patlabor , Ghost in the Shell , Mobile Suit Gundam 00 ) is composing the anime's music.

Viz Media licensed the manga and will begin releasing it this fall. The company describes the story:

With no memory of his previous life—or who replaced his head with a giant gun—Juzo Inui now scratches out a living in the dark streets of the city as a Resolver.

Karasuma launched the manga in Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine in August 2014.