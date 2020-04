No Guns Life TV Anime's 2nd Half Delayed

13-episode 2nd half was scheduled to premiere on April 9

The official website for the television anime of Tasuku Karasuma 's No Guns Life manga revealed on Tuesday that the show's second half is delayed due to the effects of the spread of COVID-19. The anime's website and Twitter account will announce a new premiere date after it is decided.

In addition, the third and fourth Blu-ray Disc volumes and fifth through eighth rental DVD volumes of the series are delayed. The staff will announce new release dates after they decide the premiere date for the second half of the series.

The anime was scheduled to premiere on TBS on April 9 at 25:28 (effectively April 10 at 1:28 a.m.), before later airing on AT-X , Sun TV , KBS Kyoto , and BS11 . Instead of the first episode of the 13-episode second half, the anime's first episode will air at that time. The anime was set to stream in Japan on Fuji on Demand.

Composer Hiroyuki Sawano 's "SawanoHiroyuki[nZk]" vocal project is partnering with MAN WITH A MISSION guitarist and vocalist Jean-Ken Johnny to perform the opening theme song "Chaos Drifters." The rock band This is Japan , who made their major debut in February, are performing the ending theme "New World."

The anime's first half premiered on October 10. Funimation streamed the series as it airs in Japan. The show will have 24 episodes.

Naoyuki Itou ( Overlord all three seasons, Kanon , Kimi no Koe o Todoketai ) is directing the anime at Madhouse ( Boogiepop and Others , Overlord ). Yukie Sugawara ( Overlord all three seasons, Kino's Journey - The Beautiful World , Hina Logic - from Luck & Logic ) is overseeing the series scripts and Masanori Shino ( Black Lagoon , Digimon Adventure tri. films, Gungrave ) is designing the characters. Kenji Kawai ( Patlabor , Ghost in the Shell , Mobile Suit Gundam 00 ) is composing the anime's music.

Viz Media licensed the manga and will begin releasing it this fall. The company describes the story:

With no memory of his previous life—or who replaced his head with a giant gun—Juzo Inui now scratches out a living in the dark streets of the city as a Resolver.

Karasuma launched the manga in Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine in August 2014.