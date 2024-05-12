Moyoco Anno's Hataraki Man Manga Gets 5th Volume on June 27

Manga's 4th volume shipped in 2007

Image via Comic Days' Twitter account © Moyoco Anno, Kodansha

The Twitter account for'swebsite and app announced on Tuesday that the fifth compiled volume (cover pictured at right) of'smanga will launch on June 27. The volume will feature chapters that had previously not been published in compiled volume format.

Shogakukan will additionally publish the Anno Moyoco Senshū ( Moyoco Anno Selection) work on June 27.

Anno launched the Hataraki Man manga in 2004, but put it on hiatus in 2008. The fourth volume of the manga shipped in August 2007.

The manga inspired an 11-episode television anime that premiered in October 2006. Maiden Japan released the anime on Blu-ray Disc in January 2019.

Viz Media published Anno's Flowers and Bees manga in North America, Del Rey published her Sugar Sugar Rune manga ( Udon Entertainment later picked up the license), and Vertical published her Sakuran manga. Anno also designed characters for her husband Hideaki Anno 's Cutie Honey live-action film adaptation, which Bandai Entertainment released on DVD. Azuki licensed Anno's Buffalo 5 Girls , Insufficient Direction , Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen , The Diary of Ochibi-san manga in July. The series of television anime shorts based on The Diary of Ochibi-san premiered on October 7.

