Neofilms Opens Crayon Shin-chan: Ora-tachi no Kyōryū Nikki Film in Hong Kong on August 9

Ffilm opens in Hong Kong on same day as Japan opening

Image via Comic Natalie © 臼井儀人／双葉社・シンエイ・テレビ朝日・ADK 2024

Crayon Shin-chan

Hong Kong film distributor Neofilms announced on Monday that it will openthe Movie: Our Dinosaur Diary), the's 31st 2D animated film , in Hong Kong on August 9, the same day it opens in Japan.

The film will follow the friendship between the Nobara family's pet dog Shiro and a "small dinosaur." Their connection helps the growth of Shinnosuke and the Kasukabe Defense Squad.

Shinobu Sasaki (director of many Duel Masters anime including the 2017, 2018, and 2019 Duel Masters TV anime) is directing the film. Moral, who writes scripts for the Crayon Shin-chan TV series, wrote the screenplay.

Shin Jigen! Crayon Shin-chan The Movie , the Crayon Shin-chan franchise 's first 3D CG anime film, opened in August 2023. The film is the highest-earning anime film in the Crayon Shin-chan franchise .

Eiga Crayon Shin-chan Mononoke Ninja Chinpūden , the Crayon Shin-chan series' 30th 2D animated film, opened in Japan in April 2022.