Chillin' in Another World With Level 2 Super Cheat Powers Anime Casts More of Infernal Four

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for the television anime of Miya Kinojo 's Chillin' in Another World With Level 2 Super Cheat Powers ( Lv2 kara Cheat datta Moto Yūsha Kōho no Mattari Isekai Life ) light novel series announced three more cast members on Wednesday. They voice three of the Infernal Four characters, who will appear in the series' 10th episode on June 10.

The newly announced cast members are Fuminori Komatsu as Sleip (left in image above), Mamiko Noto as Yorminyt the Serpent Princess (right in image above), and Jun Fukushima as Hugi-Mugi (center in image above).

The anime stars:

Yoshiaki Iwasaki ( Hayate the Combat Butler , We Never Learn: BOKUBEN ) is directing the anime at J.C.STAFF . Megumi Shimizu ( Banished From The Heroes' Party , My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! ) is in charge of the series scripts, and Sōta Suwa ( Combatants Will Be Dispatched! ) is designing the characters. Kujira Yumemi ( Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible , Reign of the Seven Spellblades ) is composing the music, and Pony Canyon is in charge of music production. Dialogue+ is performing the ending theme song "Utopia Gaku-Gairon" (Introduction to Utopian Studies).

J-Novel Club is publishing the series in English, and it describes the story:

The Magical Kingdom of Klyrode summons hundreds of heroes from other worlds every year to fight in their war against the Dark One and his army of powerful demons. Banaza is one of those heroes, summoned from the Royal Capital Paluma, but something's not right—Banaza is only an average merchant. He has no magic, no fighting ability, and his stats are abysmal. Worse, a mishap leaves him unable to return home! Rejected as a hero and stranded in another world, abandoned to the far reaches of the kingdom by a cruel king who just wants him gone, Banaza's fate looks pretty bleak. But what will happen once the failed hero candidate finds himself with super cheat powers once he hits level two?

Kinojo began serializing the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website in 2016, until they stopped posting on the site in November 2019. Overlap began publishing the story in edited print volumes with art by Katagiri , beginning with the first volume in December 2016. Akine Itomachi launched a manga adaptation on Overlap's Comic Gardo manga website in January 2019.