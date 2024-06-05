Sword of the Demon Hunter Anime Delayed From Summer 2024 to 2025

Production delays cited for anime slated for continuous half-year run

The official website for the television anime of'snovel series announced that the anime'shas postponed the anime's broadcast due to production delays. The staff had planned to air the anime in July after a one-hour special on June 27.

The production committee now plans to air the anime in Japan in two consecutive cours (quarters of a year) in 2025. It will announce more details as soon as they are decided.

The series was slated to run on the Tokyo MX , MBS , and BS-Fuji channels.

The anime stars Taku Yashiro as Jinta, Reina Ueda as Suzune, and Saori Hayami as Shirayuki.

Kazuya Aiura ( Assassins Pride , Hori-san to Miyamura-kun (OAV) is directing the anime at Yokohama Animation Lab . Deko Akao ( Assassins Pride , Arakawa Under the Bridge , Noragami ) is overseeing the series scripts, Taro Ikegami ( Lapis Re:LiGHTs ) is designing the characters, and Ryuuichi Takada , Keiichi Hirokawa , and Kuniyuki Takahashi from MONACA are composing the music.

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing both the novel series and its manga adaptation in English, and it describes the story:

In the Edo era, young Jinta and his sister must flee their home, finding refuge in a mountain village. Years later, Jinta has grown into a skilled swordsman, sworn to protect the priestess of the village shrine. Charged with slaying a demon that threatens the shrine, Jinta confronts the malevolent creature in the forest, only to learn a shocking truth. The demon speaks of events one hundred and seventy years hence, when Jinta must confront the demon in the future. Thus begins an epic fantasy journey that spans multiple eras as Jinta hunts a demon through time and must come to terms with his own dark nature.

Nakanishi published the first novel volume, titled Suihō no Hibi (Days of Nothing), in June 2019 with art by Tamaki . The series' 14th and final volume shipped in November 2023.

Futabasha published the first compiled book volume of Yu Satomi 's manga adaptation of the novels in September 2021, and the sixth volume shipped on February 29. The manga runs in Monthly Action magazine.

Update: Yokohama Animation Lab is also working on this spring's Whisper Me a Love Song anime which has delayed its last four episodes by at least two weeks.