Kijin Gentōshō Historical Fantasy Novels Have Anime in the Works

Moto'o Nakanishi's story of bodyguard, demon spans 170 years

Futabasha began streaming a promotional video for Yū Satomi's manga adaptation of Moto'o Nakanishi's Kijin Gentōshō novel series on Thursday. The end of the video reveals that the novels are inspiring an anime adaptation. The announcement did not reveal a format or release date for the anime.

The novels' story starts in Japan's Edo period, and center on Jinta, a bodyguard to a priestess in a remote mountain village. While Jinta is an outsider to the village, he is still entrusted with the task of seeking out a demon in the forest on a quest to vanquish it. But upon meeting the demon, it instead tells Jinta of a puzzling and mysterious future. The novels' story spans 170 years from the Edo period to the Heisei period, with the protagonists traveling through space and time, all the while seeking a meaning for why they wield the blade.

Nakanishi released the first novel in the series, titled "Suihō no Hibi" (Days of Nothing), in June 2019 with art by Tamaki. Nakanishi released the seventh novel, titled "Meiji-hen" (Meiji Arc), on June 16, and will release the eighth novel, titled "Taishō-hen" (Taishō Arc), on October 21. The series has over 230,000 copies in circulation.

Futabasha published the first volume of Satomi's manga adaptation on Thursday.