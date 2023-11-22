Sword of the Demon Hunter Anime Is TV Anime Premiering in 2024

Anime originally announced in 2021

The 14th and final volume of'snovel series announced on Wednesday that the novels' planned anime adaptation will be a television anime that will premiere in 2024. The anime was originally announced in September 2021.

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing both the novels and its manga adaptation in English, and it describes the story:

In the Edo era, young Jinta and his sister must flee their home, finding refuge in a mountain village. Years later, Jinta has grown into a skilled swordsman, sworn to protect the priestess of the village shrine. Charged with slaying a demon that threatens the shrine, Jinta confronts the malevolent creature in the forest, only to learn a shocking truth. The demon speaks of events one hundred and seventy years hence, when Jinta must confront the demon in the future. Thus begins an epic fantasy journey that spans multiple eras as Jinta hunts a demon through time and must come to terms with his own dark nature.

Nakanishi published the first novel volume, titled Suihō no Hibi (Days of Nothing), in June 2019 with art by Tamaki . Seven Seas Entertainment published the third volume in English on August 17

Futabasha published the first compiled book volume of Yū Satomi's manga adaptation of the novels in September 2021. Futabasha published the fifth manga volume on September 13. Seven Seas Entertainment published the third manga volume in English on October 3.

