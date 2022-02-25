Seven Seas Licenses Spriggan, Cats and Sugar Bowls, Lazy Dungeon Master, blanc, Kijin Gentōshō Manga

Also: Kijin Gentōshō light novel series

Seven Seas announced on Friday that it has licensed the Spriggan , Cats and Sugar Bowls, Lazy Dungeon Master , and blanc manga, as well as the Kijin Gentōshō manga and light novel series.

Seven Seas will release the first volume of four deluxe omnibus editions of Hiroshi Takashige and Ryōji Minagawa 's Spriggan manga physically and digitally in August. Each volume will feature over 600 pages.

The company describes the story:

In the waning years of the Cold War era, national governments and paramilitary forces are in a race to uncover the relics of an ancient alien civilization that once ruled the Earth. The alien technology holds seemingly miraculous powers, but in the wrong hands, this power could spell disaster. Only the ARCAM Corporation's elite special operatives, the SPRIGGAN , have what it takes to stand up against an international rogue's gallery of power-hungry cyborgs and gunmen who covet ultimate power. Brash and fearless Ominae Yu, a teenage SPRIGGAN equipped with ARCAM's strongest power armor, will do whatever it takes to keep the past's forbidden legacy buried away!

Takashige wrote the Spriggan manga with artist Minagawa beginning in 1989. Viz Media published edited versions of three of the manga's eleven volumes as Striker in North America from 1998 to 1999. The manga inspired an anime film in 1998. ADV Films released the film in 2002 with an English dub .



The manga is inspiring a new anime series by david production that will debut on Netflix in 2022.

Seven Seas will release Yukiko's Cats and Sugar Bowls ( Neko to Sugar Pot ) yuri manga collection of stories physically and digitally in September.

The company describes the collection:

Want a little spice with your sugar? Cats and Sugar Bowls serves up nine bite-sized tales about love between women. Rena and Sanae are like a pair of naughty kitties who act far more innocent than they really are. Touka, while looking for a lover willing to indulge her more extreme BDSM fantasies, runs into her boss at a bondage club. All these delights and more await!

Yukiko released the collection in 2020.



Seven Seas will release the first volume of Supana Onikage , Nanaroku, and Youta 's Lazy Dungeon Master manga physically and digitally in September.

The company describes the story:

Masuda Keima just wants to sleep. Too bad for him, he's been pulled from sweet dreams and comfy sheets into a fantasy dungeon in another world! Not only is he charged with protecting it, but failure to do so will cost him his life. His only guide is the personification of the Dungeon Core, Rokuko--but she's a moron who can't even figure out how to drive away a group of bandits. If Keima ever wants to get some quality shut-eye again, he'll have to take over running this dungeon himself!

The manga based on the Zettai ni Hatarakitakunai Dungeon Master ga Damin o Musaboru made light novel series debuted in Overlap 's Comic Gardo web manga site in July 2018. The manga's sixth compiled book volume shipped in Japan on November 25.

Onikage began releasing the story online in the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website in 2015, and is still continuing the story there. OVERLAP began publishing the story in print volumes with illustrations by Yota in 2016. J-Novel Club licensed the light novel series.



Seven Seas will release Asumiko Nakamura 's Classmates Vol. 6: blanc manga continuation in a single omnibus edition physically and digitally in November. The release will also include the blanc #0: Rings bonus content.

The company describes the release:

Rocker Hikaru and studious Rihito met and fell in love when they were high school classmates. Now, three years after graduation, Hikaru is still in their hometown trying to get his music career going while Rihito is studying in Kyoto. The two are desperate to make their long-distance relationship work, but can young love overcome adult hardships? Originally released as two volumes in Japan, now fans can own both volumes of blanc and the special bonus content known in Japan as blanc #0: Rings, all combined into a single omnibus edition in English.

Nakamura launched blanc in Akaneshinsha 's Opera magazine in February 2018. The manga is a continuation of Nakamura's Dōkyūsei ( Classmates ) boys-love manga.

Nakamura published the original manga in Japan in 2006 in one compiled volume. The series was followed by the spinoff Sora to Hara and sequels Sotsugyō sei (Graduates) and O.B. . Digital Manga Guild has licensed Dōkyūsei and Sotsugyō sei in English.



Seven Seas will release the first volume of Moto'o Nakanishi and Yu Satomi's Kijin Gentōshō manga physically and digitally in January 2023 and the first volume of the light novel series physically and digitally in December.

The company describes the story:

In the Edo era, young Jinta and his sister must flee their home, finding refuge in a mountain village. Years later, Jinta has grown into a skilled swordsman, sworn to protect the priestess of the village shrine. Charged with slaying a demon that threatens the shrine, Jinta confronts the malevolent creature in the forest, only to learn a shocking truth. The demon speaks of events one hundred and seventy years hence, when Jinta must confront the demon in the future. Thus begins an epic fantasy journey that spans multiple eras as Jinta hunts a demon through time and must come to terms with his own dark nature.

Nakanishi released the first novel in the series, titled "Suihō no Hibi" (Days of Nothing), in June 2019 with art by Tamaki. Nakanishi released the eighth novel, titled "Taishō-hen" (Taishō Arc), on October 2021. The series has over 230,000 copies in circulation.

Futabasha published the first volume of Satomi's manga adaptation on September 9.

The novels are inspiring an anime adaptation.

