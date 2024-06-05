Delicious in Dungeon, Godzilla -1.0, Kia Asamiya Win Seiun Awards

Fumio Takano, Mikihiko Hisanaga, John Scalzi, Greg Egan, Giant Robots exhibit also win

The Japan Science Fiction Convention revealed the winners of the 55th Seiun Awards on Wednesday.

Ryōko Kui 's Delicious in Dungeon ( Dungeon Meshi ) manga won the Best Comic award. The manga competed against Petosu 's Interviews with Monster Girls , Kyu Sumiyoshi 's Hyperinflation , the second part of Yūsuke Ōsawa 's Star Wars: The Mandalorian: The Manga , and Reiji Nagata's Rasenjikake no Umi .

Kui launched the Delicious in Dungeon manga in Kadokawa 's Harta magazine in February 2014, and ended the series on September 15. Kadokawa published the manga's 14th and final compiled book volume on December 15.

Yen Press licensed the manga and will ship the final volume in English on July 23. Yen Press describes the manga's story:

What do you get when you cross dungeon adventures and food manga? You get Delicious in Dungeon , where we find our troupe of adventurers on a mission to save their lost team member while figuring out how to survive on the food that the dungeon provides. When young adventurer Laios and his company are attacked and soundly thrashed by a dragon deep in a dungeon, the party loses all its money and provisions. They're eager to get right back to it, but there's just one problem: if they set out with no food or coin to speak of, they're sure to eat it on the way! But Laios comes up with a brilliant idea: "Let's eat the monsters!" Slimes, basilisks, mimics, and even dragons...none are safe from the appetites of these dungeon-crawling gourmands!

The manga's anime adaptation premiered on January 4 worldwide on Netflix , and is running for two consecutive cours (quarter of the year) until June.

Additionally,'s film won the Best Media award. The film competed against: theanime series,film,anime film,anime film,film,film, andfilm.

Godzilla Minus One opened in Japan on November 3, 2023 ("Godzilla Day"), which was the anniversary of the first Godzilla film's November 3, 1954 release. The new film screened at The Tokyo International Film Festival (TIFF) as the closing film of last year's event on November 1.

The film has earned an estimated US$56,418,793 in the United States and US$50,303,815 internationally, as of February 1. The film has now become the third highest-grossing foreign-language film of all time in the United States.

Godzilla Minus One won the Best Visual Effects award in the 96th Academy Awards in March. It is the first Japanese film to win in this category, and the first Godzilla film to be nominated for an Oscar.

The film won the Best Visual Effects award and the Best Sound award at the 17th Asian Film Awards on March 10. Japan's Eiga Engeki Bunka Kyōkai (Film Theater Culture Association) named Godzilla Minus One producers Hisashi Usui , the late Shuji Abe , Kenji Yamada , Kazuaki Kishida, Gō Abe , and Keiichirō Moriya winners of the general award at the 43rd annual Fujimoto Awards.

Kia Asamiya won the Best Artist award. The other nominees included You Shiina ( Ascendance of a Bookworm , Sagrada Reset ). Asamiya created the Silent Möbius , Speope! (Space Opera!!), Steam Detectives , Compiler , and Junk: Record of the Last Hero manga, among others. He provided character designs for the Martian Successor Nadesico anime (which he later adapted into the Nadesico manga), adapted the Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace film into a manga, and wrote and drew the Batman: The Child of Dreams comic. Many of his manga have been adapted into anime.

Viz Media published his Silent Möbius and Steam Detectives manga in North America, while CPM Manga published Nadesico , and DrMaster published Junk: Record of the Last Hero . Manga Planet licensed Silent Möbius in July 2020.

Other award winners this year include:

Best Japanese Long Story: Fumio Takano's Graf Zeppelin Ano Natsu no Hikōsen (Graf Zeppelin That Summer's Airship)

(Graf Zeppelin That Summer's Airship) Best Japanese Short Story: Mikihiko Hisanaga's "Watashitachi no Kaijū" ("Kaiju Within")

Best Translated Long Story: John Scalzi's The Kaiju Preservation Society (translated by Masayuki Uchida )

(translated by ) Best Translated Short Story: Greg Egan's "Solidity" (translated by Makoto Yamagishi)

Best Non-Fiction: Tokyo Sōgensha Editorial Team's "Sōgen SF Bunko Sōkaisetsu" (Sōgen SF Bunko Imprint: A General Commentary)

Non Category: "Giant Robots: The Core of Japanese Mecha Anime exhibit

The 55th Seiun Award ceremony will be held on July 6 at the 62nd Japanese Science Fiction Convention (Nihon SF Taikai) in Nagano .

The nominees were chosen among works that were released between January 1 and December 31, 2023. Those who registered for the 62nd Japan Science Fiction Convention could vote online for the winners between April 23 and May 31.

"Seiun Shō" literally translates to "nebula awards," but the Japan SF Con's Seiun Awards are more akin to the Hugo Awards, in that the attendees of each respective convention vote on the winners. There is another set of awards, the Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of Japan's Nihon SF Taishō honors, that are the rough Japanese equivalent of the Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America's Nebula Awards. Like the Hugo Awards, the Seiun Awards honor all forms of speculative fiction — including but not limited to science fiction — and related materials.

Previous winners of the Seiun Awards include Kemono Friends , And Yet the Town Moves , Shin Godzilla , Kochikame , Girls und Panzer , Knights of Sidonia , The World of Narue , Bodacious Space Pirates , Range Murata , Masamune Shirow , Makoto Shinkai , Fullmetal Alchemist , Gundam: The Origin , 20th Century Boys , Summer Wars , Card Captor Sakura , Madoka Magica , Pacific Rim, Space Battleship Yamato 2199 , Moyashimon , Astra Lost in Space , How Many Light-Years to Babylon? , Batman Ninja , and more.

Last year, Uoto 's Chi: On the Movements of the Earth ( Chi -Chikyū no Undō ni Tsuite- ) manga won the Best Comic award, Studio Khara 's Shin Ultraman film won the Best Media award, and Kenji Tsuruta ( Spirit of Wonder , Manga Abenobashi Mahō Shōtengai - Abeno no Machi ni Inori o Komete , Wandering Island (manga) and Studio Nue co-founder Naoyuki Katō ( The Guin Saga novel illustrator, The Legend of the Galactic Heroes mechanical designer) won the Best Artist award. Last year's Best Artist award is the 10th time Katō has won the Art category since 1979.

