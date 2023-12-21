Godzilla Minus One Producer Shuji Abe Passes Away at 74

© TOHO CO., LTD.

Film producerpassed away on December 11. He was 74. His family held a private funeral.

Abe (not to be confused with the manga creator of the same name) founded the film production company Robot in 1986 after he stopped working at Japanese advertising agency ADK . The production company worked on live-action films, commercials, animation, and visual efffects, among other things, and worked on planning, production, or production assistance on numerous anime and live-action projects. He made another production company named Shūji Abe Office in 2010, staying on as adviser in Robot .

Abe produced such films as Always: Sunset on Third Street , Professor Layton and the Eternal Diva , the 2010 Space Battleship Yamato film, Stand By Me Doraemon , The Eternal Zero , Dragon Quest Your Story , Lupin III THE FIRST , and most recently, Godzilla Minus One .

Abe won the won the Animation Lifetime Achievement Award at the 24th Japan Movie Critics Awards in 2015.



Source: Oricon