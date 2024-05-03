Gold House Names Hayao Miyazaki, Eiichiro Oda, More as Part of 100 'Most Impactful Asians' List for 2024

Image courtesy of GKIDS © 2023 Studio Ghibli

Asia-Pacific non-profit organization Gold House namedco-founder anddirectorpart of its Most Impactful Asians A100 list for 2024.

The list also includes One Piece manga creator Eiichiro Oda , live-action One Piece actor Mackenyu (Zoro), and the show's executive producer Steven Maeda .

Godzilla Minus One director Takashi Yamazaki also made the list.

Chan-wook Park , the director of the live-action Oldboy film, also made the list for his work on The Sympathizer . Park was the director and co-showrunner on the series. Park is developing a live-action English series based on the Oldboy film.

Additionally, actors Ren Watabe , Mari Yamamoto , and Anna Sawai made the list for their work on Monarch: Legacy of Monsters . Legendary Entertainment 's live-action Godzilla series debuted on Apple TV+ worldwide on November 17.

Sawai, along with actor Hiroyuki Sanada and co-creator Rachel Kondo, also made the list for the live-action Shōgun mini-series.

Gold House will host a Gold Gala event in Los Angeles on May 11 to celebrate the honorees. Gold House states the list "honors the 100 most impactful Asian Pacific leaders in culture and society over the past year, as well as special honors for unique contributions."

Source: Variety (Jack Dunn, Selena Kuznikov, Jazz Tangcay, Jaden Thompson)