Hakkenden: Eight Dogs of the East Manga Ends in August

Manga originally launched in 2005

The Twitter account for Kadokawa 's Emerald Magazine announced on Wednesday that Miyuki Abe 's Hakkenden: Tōhō Hakken Ibun manga will end with its 82nd chapter in the summer issue, which comes out in late August.

Image via Emerald's Twitter account © Miyuki Abe, Kadokawa

Abe's manga reimagines the setting from the classic Hakkenden samurai novel as a female-oriented story with supernatural elements. The manga inspired two anime seasons from Studio DEEN in 2013.

Abe launched the manga in Tosuisha 's Ichi*Raki magazine in 2005. Abe then switched publishers to Kadokawa Shoten in 2011, and began serializing the manga in the publisher's Ciel magazine. Abe then switched the manga in 2014 to the new Sekaiichi Hatsukoi -inspired Emerald magazine. Kadokawa shipped the 23rd compiled book volume on December 28.

The first 13-episode television anime series adaptation of the manga premiered in Japan in January 2013, and Crunchyroll streamed the series in various countries outside of Japan as it aired. Sentai Filmworks released the first season on home video in May 2014 under the title Hakkenden: Eight Dogs of the East . The second season premiered in July 2013, and Crunchyroll streamed it as it aired. Sentai Filmworks released the second season on home video in October 2014. The company also released an English dub for the anime.

Source: Emerald Magazine's Twitter account





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.