PlayStation VR2's PC Adapter Enables Compatibility with SteamVR Titles

PC adapter support for PSVR2 launches on August 7

Image via PlayStation's blog © 2024 Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.

(SIE) announced on Monday that it will launch a PC adapter for itsVR2 that will enable users to play SteamVR titles on the device. The PC adapter support for the PSVR2 launches on August 7.

The PC adapter will cost US$59.99 or €59.99. Users will need also need to purchase a DisplayPort cable that is compatible with a DisplayPort 1.4. Some features will not be available while playing PC games, such as HDR, headset feedback, eye tracking, adaptive triggers, and haptic feedback besides rumble.

The company launched PlayStation VR2, the new virtual reality (VR) system for PlayStation 5, in February 2023.

The PS5 console has surpassed 50 million in sales last December. As of July 2021, Sony had sold over 10 million units of the PS5 worldwide since its launch, making the PS5 Sony 's fastest-selling console. Sony had sold over 20 million units of the PS5 worldwide as of June 2022. The PS5 had crossed 30 million units in sales in January 2023, and then crossed the 40 million mark in July 2023.

The PS5 launched in the United States, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea on November 12, 2020. The console launched in most of the rest of the world on November 19, 2020. The PS5 retails for US$499.99, and the PS5 Digital Edition (which does not include an optical disc drive) retails for US$399.99. The PS5 released a new, smaller model intended to replace the old model throughout November to early December this year in various territories.

SIE released Project Leonardo – a new, highly customizable accessibility controller kit to help players with disabilities play more comfortably – for PS5 on December 6.

SIE announced that it would lay off 8% of its global PlayStation workforce on February 27.