Gorillaman 40 Family Arc Spinoff Manga Ends

Gorillaman 40

The Family Arc spinoff manga of'sended in this year's 24th issue of'son Monday.

The Family Arc launched as a one-shot in October 2022, and then began serialization in December 2023. The fourth compiled volume of the overall Gorillaman 40 manga (which includes the first six chapters of the Family Arc) shipped on April 5. The manga's fifth volume will ship in July.

Sakuishi had relaunched his Gorillaman manga under the title Gorillaman 40 as a two-chapter manga in 2020 as part of the 40th anniversary celebrations for Weekly Young Magazine . He then continued the manga in the same magazine starting in March 2022. The manga ended in August 2022.

Sakuishi launched the original Gorillaman comedy manga in 1988 as his debut work, and the manga had 19 total volumes. The story centers on Sadaharu Ikedo, or the titular Gorillaman. He transfers into a new high school, and even though he's very shy, he for some reason gets along with the delinquents in his class. His classmates nickname him Gorillaman based on how he looks. Gorillaman 40 follows Sadaharu at 40 years old.

The original manga inspired a two-episode OVA in 1992-1993.

Sakuishi put his 7-nin no Shakespeare : Non Sanz Droict (Seven Shakespeares: Not Without Right) manga on indefinite hiatus in April 2020. Sakuishi launched the sequel manga of Seven Shakespeares ( 7-nin no Shakespeare ) in Kodansha 's Young Magazine in December 2016. Digital reading platform Comixology launched the original Seven Shakespeares manga on the service as a Comixology Original in July 2018.

Sakuishi launched the Beck manga in the July 1999 issue of Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Magazine , and ended it in 2008. Kodansha published 34 compiled book volumes for the manga. Tokyopop published 14 volumes of the manga from 2005 to 2008. The manga inspired a 26-episode television anime in 2004, as well as a live-action film in 2010.