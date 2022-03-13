Beck's Harold Sakuishi Launches Gorillaman 40 Manga on March 28

Kodansha announced on Sunday that Harold Sakuishi will continue his Gorillaman 40 manga (pictured right in image below) as a serialization starting in the 17th issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine on March 28. Kō Kimura and Harumaki Arai will also launch new manga in the magazine's 16th and 18th issues, respectively.

Sakuishi had relaunched his Gorillaman manga under the title Gorillaman 40 as a two-chapter manga in 2020 as part of the 40th anniversary celebrations for Weekly Young Magazine .

Sakuishi launched the original Gorillaman comedy manga in 1988 as his debut work, and the manga had 19 total volumes. The story centers on Sadaharu Ikedo, or the titular Gorillaman. He transfers into a new high school, and even though he's very shy, he for some reason gets along with the delinquents in his class. His classmates nickname him Gorillaman based on how he looks. Gorillaman 40 follows Sadaharu at 40 years old.

The original manga inspired a two-episode OVA in 1992-1993.

Sakuishi put his 7-nin no Shakespeare : Non Sanz Droict (Seven Shakespeares: Not Without Right) manga on indefinite hiatus in April 2020. Sakuishi launched the sequel manga of Seven Shakespeares ( 7-nin no Shakespeare ) in Kodansha 's Young Magazine in December 2016. Digital reading platform Comixology launched the original Seven Shakespeares manga on the service as a Comixology Original in July 2018.

Sakuishi launched the Beck manga in the July 1999 issue of Kodansha 's Monthly Shōnen Magazine , and ended it in 2008. Kodansha published 34 compiled book volumes for the manga. Tokyopop published 14 volumes of the manga from 2005 to 2008. The manga inspired a 26-episode television anime in 2004, as well as a live-action film in 2010.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web