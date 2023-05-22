Mononogatari Manga, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Spinoff Manga End in Ultra Jump Magazine

© Kouhei Kadono, Tasuku Karasuma, Hirohiko Araki, Shueisha

JoJo no Kimyō na Bōken : Crazy D no Akuryōteki Shitsuren

The June issue of'smagazine published the final chapter ofand's(JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Crazy D's Devilish Heartbreak) spinoff manga on Friday. The magazine also revealed that'smanga will end in the magazine's July issue, which will ship on June 19.

Shueisha will publish the JoJo no Kimyō na Bōken : Crazy D no Akuryōteki Shitsuren manga's third and final compiled book volume will ship in Japan on June 19. The spinoff manga's novel adaptation titled Crazy D no Akuryōteki Shitsuren - JoJo no Kimyō na Bōken Yori- (Crazy D's Devilish Heartbreak -From JoJo's Bizarre Adventure) will also get a release on the same date.

The manga takes place in Morioh from the series' fourth part Diamond is Unbreakable before Josuke's stand is called Crazy Diamond.

Kadono and Karasuma launched the manga in Ultra Jump magazine in December 2021. It is the first spinoff manga belonging to the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure franchise (aside from Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan ).

Hirohiko Araki debuted the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. The manga transferred to Ultra Jump in 2005. Araki launched The JOJOLands manga, the ninth and latest part of his JoJo's Bizarre Adventure manga series, in Ultra Jump on February 17.

david production has produced television anime series for the first six parts of the manga. Crunchyroll has streamed all of the anime as they aired. Viz Media is releasing the anime in North America. Viz Media is also releasing the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure manga in English,

Araki's JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 6 ) manga's anime adaptation premiered exclusively on Netflix worldwide in December 2021, and then aired on television in Japan in January 2022 on Tokyo MX , MBS , and BS11 .

Araki's spinoff manga Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan ( Kishibe Rohan wa Ugokanai ) has also inspired several OVAs and a live-action mini-series. A live-action movie based on the spinoff manga titled Kishibe Rohan Louvre e Iku ( Rohan at the Louvre , or literally, Rohan Kishibe Goes to the Louvre; Rohan au Louvre in French), will premiere in Japan on May 26.

Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari

When spirits cross over into the human world, they can possess old objects and gain a physical form: a tsukumogami. Tsukumogami can be gentle, violent, or somewhere in-between, so the Saenome clan peacefully helps send them back to the spirit world to avoid destruction. Kunato Hyouma is a member of the clan, but is...less than peaceful, since he holds a grudge from when a tsukumogami robbed him of something important. Afraid that Hyouma's brash anger in dealing with these spirits will lead to supernatural catastrophes, Hyouma's grandfather sends him to live in Kyoto with Nagatsuki Botan, an unusual young woman who actually lives with tsukumogami like family! Can Hyouma learn to control his emotions when dealing with tsukumogami, or is his own spirit doomed to be possessed with rage forever?

Onigunsō launched the manga in Shueisha 's Miracle Jump magazine in April 2014, and the manga switched to Ultra Jump in January 2016. The manga also runs on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website. Shueisha published the manga's 15th compiled book volume on January 19.

The first season of the manga's anime adaptation premiered on Tokyo MX , BS11 , and other networks on January 9. Crunchyroll is streaming the series worldwide excluding Asia. The anime's second season will premiere in July.