JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Series Teases JOJOLANDS Title, Announces 1st Spinoff Manga

Hirohiko Araki teased the tentatively titled JOJOLANDS in this year's September issue of Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine on Thursday. Araki's JoJolion ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 8 ) manga ended in the same issue. Araki thanked readers for 10 years of JoJolion and revealed that the new JOJOLANDS (tentative title) will premiere after a break.

The magazine also announced that Araki's JoJo's Bizarre Adventure series will get its first spinoff manga (aside from Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan ) this winter. Kouhei Kadono ( Boogiepop and Others , Hajishirazu no Purple Haze light novel of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind ) is writing the story, and Tasuku Karasuma ( No Guns Life ) is drawing the manga.

The JoJolion manga debuted in Ultra Jump in May 2011. The manga's 26th compiled book volume shipped on May 19, and the 27th volume will ship on September 17.

Araki debuted the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. The manga transferred to Ultra Jump in 2005. The manga currently consists of eight parts, each of which follow a character whose name can be shortened to JoJo. The first part is also known as Phantom Blood, and the eighth part is titled JoJolion . The various parts feature recurring characters and connected storylines.

Araki's JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean manga is getting an anime adaptation that will premiere exclusively on Netflix worldwide in December, and will then air on television in Japan in January on Tokyo MX , MBS , and BS11 . The manga is the sixth part of Araki's JoJo's Bizarre Adventure manga, and it continues the story from the previous entries. The Stone Ocean arc of the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure manga ran from 1999 to 2003, and has 17 volumes, consisting of volumes 64 through 80 of the overall manga.

david production has produced television anime series for the first five parts of the manga. The anime of the first two arcs, Phantom Blood and Battle Tendency , aired as a 26-episode series in 2012-2013. The JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders anime aired for 24 episodes in 2014, and the second half, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders Battle in Egypt Arc , aired for 24 episodes in 2015. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable aired for 39 episodes in 2016. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind aired for 39 episodes in 2018-2019.

Crunchyroll has streamed all of the anime as they aired. Viz Media is releasing the anime in North America, and has released up through JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind . Viz Media is also releasing the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure manga in English.

The JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable arc also inspired a live-action film that opened in Japan in August 2017. Viz Media has also licensed the film for home video.

Araki's spinoff manga Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan ( Kishibe Rohan wa Ugokanai ) has also inspired several OVAs and a live-action mini-series. Netflix began streaming the anime worldwide on February 18. The live-action mini-series aired in Japan in December 2020. The mini-series will get three new episodes in December.

Source: Comic Natalie